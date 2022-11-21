Fan breaks barricade and rushes inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa to touch his feet, here’s what happened next

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently enjoying the rave reviews of his recently released film, Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial also started Anupam Kher , Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and others in key roles. The film has managed to bring the audience back to the theatres. Amid enjoying positive feedback from the audience, Big B was recently touched by his young fan’s gesture. The veteran actor took to his blog and shared the whole episode.

Recently, Big B was seen addressing his fans stationed outside his residence. He came out to wave at the fans and that’s when a young boy broke the cordon and rushed inside Jalsa. Soon after he entered Big B’s residence, he was seen touching his feet. His young fan wanted his autograph on a sketch. The senior Bachchan was seen lovingly meeting him and interacting with him.

He shared the pictures on his blog and wrote, “And this little fellow came up all the way from Indore after at the age of 4 he saw DON .. and stuck to it .. dialogues acting my lines etc., .. in tears for having met me his desire for long .. sublimates himself at the feet , which I just do ot like and abhor .. but ..console him as he breaks the cordon and runs up .. console him .. autograph the paintings he did of me and get to read a letter from his Father ..such be the emotion of the well wishers .. it leaves me in a swell of the aqua when in solitude .. what how when why .. me!”

Have a look:

