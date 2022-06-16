Fan decodes baffling details from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra trailer; Did you notice them?

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is one of the most awaited Bollywood films and the hype for this passion project is incomparable. This film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy along with a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, has been touted as the most ambitious film to date. After a series of motion pictures introducing us to the characters of Brahmastra, the makers finally dropped the trailer of the film today and the response has been quite positive, to say the least. The film's trailer has got a thumbs up for the detailing, the use of visual effects, and the conviction to pull this massive film off.

This Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fronted mythological fantasy drama has created the much-needed hype that was needed for a film of this scale. While the trailer has got all the fans hooked onto it, few have gone on to analyse the sequences of the film as well. A fan on Twitter by the handle name @boyfriendkapoor pointed out the details that most viewers would have failed to notice. He pointed out the sequence where the sacred bull of Lord Shiva, Nandi, collided with a truck on being instructed to do so by Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the movie, Shiva. The fan went on to point out other details like characters inspired by Maa Ganga and Lord Hanuman and lauded Ayan Mukerji for being able to tap the mythological and historical heritage of India, successfully. The thread went on to talk about the darker side of Shiva, the power of Brahmastra, the efforts put in by the guru to teach his shishya Shiva on how to harness the powers that he possesses and how the director was able to give the audience a glimpse of mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan’s angry man image. The references of agniastra and nagastra were broken down perfectly, too.

Have a look at the Twitter thread posted by this fan:

Ranbir Kapoor, apart from the magnum opus Brahmastra, will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ next presentation, Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. His other movies include an untitled rom-com with Luv Ranjan co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Animal with Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Alia Bhatt, before the release of Brahmastra, gears up for a dark comedy, Darlings, under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Her films after Brahmastra include Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip drama Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and a Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. Brahmastra sees a 9th September, 2022 release and you can catch the movie at a theatre near you.

