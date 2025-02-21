Fan of Vicky Kaushal and a number 7 too? Here are 5 traits that you possess just like the Chhaava star

Vicky Kaushal has established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the industry. From starting his career as an assistant director to charming audiences with his performances in movies like Manmarziyaan and his latest release, Chhaava, his journey is nothing short of inspiring. If you’re influenced by Kaushal’s journey, find out if you can also relate to his personality traits based on his date of birth.

The exemplary Vicky Kaushal was born on May 16, 1988, into a Punjabi family in Mumbai. The sum of his birth date adds up to 7, and according to renowned numerologists, people with the number 7 are said to be intuitive, analytical, and philosophical.

According to a report published in The Times of India, in numerology, the ruling planet of number 7 is Neptune (Ketu). People born on the 7th, 16th (1+6=7), or 25th (2+5=7) of any month are all influenced by the planet Ketu. They possess various positive qualities associated with this planet and are known for being introspective, independent, and creative.

Strengths

Intuitive: They have a strong sense of intuition and trust their instincts.

They have a strong sense of intuition and trust their instincts. Analytical: They are good at analyzing information and solving complex problems.

They are good at analyzing information and solving complex problems. Independent: They value their autonomy and intellectual freedom.

They value their autonomy and intellectual freedom. Creative: They are often good at writing, painting, and poetry.

They are often good at writing, painting, and poetry. Philosophical: They are drawn to exploring the meaning of life.

Things you should be aware of

There are certain qualities of people with the number 7 that can also work against them. These are some of the negative traits one should be aware of and work on:

They have mood swings.

They're lazy.

They have the ability to catch another person's energy, which at times can negatively affect them (anxiety issues).

Furthermore, they have an unpredictable nature.

After Chhaava, Vicky has an exciting and promising lineup of projects for his fans. He will next reunite with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on-screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The epic-romantic drama will release next year on March 20, 2026.

In addition to this, he will also be headlining the biopic film Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the period drama will be released next year on Christmas 2026.