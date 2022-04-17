Fan photoshops Rishi Kapoor in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding photo; Neetu Kapoor REACTS

Tinsel town's favourite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14th at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai after dating for five years. The couple's wedding was an intimate ceremony and included only their close family and friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding. However, Ranbir's late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor was missing from his son's celebrations.

Now, in a heartwarming video shared by a fan, it shows the late Rishi Kapoor photoshopped in Ranbir and Alia's wedding picture featuring Neetu, Bharat Sahni (Riddhima's husband), Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhat. The user shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Now the frame is complete.” This sweet gesture caught the eyes of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as they reposted the video on their social media and expressed gratitude. Riddhima wrote, “Love this edit. Thank you for sharing."

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, the newlyweds Alia and Ranbir also hosted a post-wedding party after their dreamy wedding, which saw many celebs in attendance including Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, and others.

After their wedding, the Raazi actress took to her Instagram to share dreamy photos from her nuptials along with a note that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Also Read: Newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor glitter & shine with Karisma Kapoor; Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima pose for PICS