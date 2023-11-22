Fan requests Shah Rukh Khan to release Dunki in stadiums; actor’s reply will leave you ROFL

Post the massive success of his last released films, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is yet again back, generating immense buzz on social media for his upcoming release, Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. Just a few hours back, the team treated fans with the first song of the film titled, Lutt Putt Gaya.

Now, after the song's release, the superstar hosted a #AskSRK session on his X (formerly Twitter). King Khan was once again seen wholeheartedly interacting with his fans and replying with his quirky replies. Amongst others, a fan proposed the idea of releasing Dunki in stadiums and SRK’s smile will leave you ROFL.

Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan requesting to release Dunki in stadiums

Today, on November 22, during the #AskSRK session, a fan took to the timeline of Shah Rukh Khan’s timeline and wrote, “I had a request from you..Don't show #DUNKI Picture in theaters, show it in stadiums??? #AskSRK”

To this, the Pathaan star adding a touch of humor stated, “Yes I also told the team but the air conditioning is an issue. You have to go with kids and elders for the film…will be uncomfortable…so let’s keep this one in the theatres in the 21st December only. #Dunki.”

Have a look:

Fans' reaction

Soon after the post was shared, the timeline surely drew interesting responses as well. Several fans expressed their excitement to watch the film as one fan wrote, “We are very excited, I'm going to the cinema all alone on December 21st, but I don't mind” and another fan commented, “#Dunki Pathan or jawan dono movie friend ke saath dekhi.par dunki zaroor biwi ke saath dekhoonga”

Dunki's first song, Lutt Putt Gaya released

Earlier in the day, the makers of Dunki treated fans with the first song of the film, Lutt Putt Gaya. The song features a hopeless romantic, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) madly in love with Manu (played by Taapsee Pannu). The captivating peppy and romantic song is sung by the ever-so-versatile Arijit Singh.

The much-awaited Dunki will hit the theaters on December 22, this Christmas.

