Fan reveals plan of watching Dunki with 5 girlfriends; here's how Shah Rukh Khan REACTED

Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki has been released, and fans worldwide are rushing to theaters. This is the third movie from SRK in 2023, and it's noticeably different from his first two releases of the year. While Pathaan and Jawan were full-fledged action thrillers, Dunki seems to be a compelling comedy-drama. It revolves around themes like friendship and immigration, making it an ideal movie to enjoy with family and friends. Recently, a fan confessed that he will be watching the film with his five girlfriends and the superstar had a hilarious reaction.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a fan who confessed of watching Dunki with his five girlfriends

Recently, on December 20, a fan tagged Shah Rukh Khan in his tweet and mentioned that he has booked tickets for the film and will be watching Dunki with his five girlfriends. He wrote, “SRK sir, going to watch Dunki FDFS with my 5 girlfriends. I hope they will have more laughter than tears.” To this, the superstar gave a hilarious response and wrote, “Ha ha what a life!!! #DunkiTomorrow.”

