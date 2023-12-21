Fan reveals plan of watching Dunki with 5 girlfriends; here's how Shah Rukh Khan REACTED
Recently Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reaction to a fan who revealed his plans of watching the superstar's latest film Dunki with his 5 girlfriends.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki has been released, and fans worldwide are rushing to theaters. This is the third movie from SRK in 2023, and it's noticeably different from his first two releases of the year. While Pathaan and Jawan were full-fledged action thrillers, Dunki seems to be a compelling comedy-drama. It revolves around themes like friendship and immigration, making it an ideal movie to enjoy with family and friends. Recently, a fan confessed that he will be watching the film with his five girlfriends and the superstar had a hilarious reaction.
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a fan who confessed of watching Dunki with his five girlfriends
Recently, on December 20, a fan tagged Shah Rukh Khan in his tweet and mentioned that he has booked tickets for the film and will be watching Dunki with his five girlfriends. He wrote, “SRK sir, going to watch Dunki FDFS with my 5 girlfriends. I hope they will have more laughter than tears.” To this, the superstar gave a hilarious response and wrote, “Ha ha what a life!!! #DunkiTomorrow.”
TAKE A LOOK:
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'