FAN to Runway 34: 5 spine-chilling thrillers for you to binge-watch this weekend

Another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to recalibrate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. It’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the weekend. Since a romantic thriller drama Ek Villain Returns releases this week, here’s a list of 5 spectacular thriller films that can be watched, along with this week’s release.

Here is a list of 5 spectacular thrillers that can be binge-watched over the weekend at the comfort of your homes:

1. FAN (Amazon Prime) : This Shah Rukh Khan film sees the actor essay the role of a star, Aryan, and his psycho fan, Gaurav, who can go to any extent to spoil the reputation of his favourite star, following the star’s denial to give even 5 seconds of his life to his fan. This underrated action thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma, can act as a perfect watch this weekend.

2. Darr (Amazon Prime) : This blockbuster psychological thriller features an obsessed lover, Rahul, who can go to any extent, to get his love Kiran. Kiran, who loves Sunil, finds it difficult to live a life in the fear of Rahul. This Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol starrer, directed by Yash Chopra, accounts for an exciting and thrilling weekend watch.

3. Raman Raghav (Netflix) : Ramanna, a disturbed serial killer, constantly evades the law. However, when he finds a soulmate in Raghavan, the investigating officer of his case, he tries to convince him of how similar they are. This thriller, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal can act as an excellent movie choice this weekend.

4. Andhadhun (Jio Cinema) : Akash, a piano player pretending to be visually-impaired, unwittingly becomes entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor. This Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu starrer, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will keep you guessing till the very end and will coax you to think even after the movie ends.

5. Runway 34 (Amazon Prime) : The last full fledged release of Ajay Devgn has been Runway 34 and the film is getting a lot of love digitally. The aviation thriller is about the suspicious case of Captain Vikrant’s flight-landing decision and how his decision under scrutiny. The film also marks Ajay Devgn’s 3rd directorial attempt, after U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay.

Which thriller do you plan on watching this weekend?

