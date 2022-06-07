Fan says 'Send 500 if you want praises', roast king Kartik Aaryan leaves him speechless with his reply

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following. On Tuesday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor held an interactive session on the micro-blogging site Twitter. He answered a lot of fans' queries during the session.

During the Q/A session, a fan told Kartik that he had not received the payment of Rs 500 in exchange for 'compliments'. The roast king Kartik left him speechless with his witty reply and said, "Taareef bhi tune kaha ki" (when did you praise me). Kartik's response garnered attention. Other fans too commented on his tweet. A user wrote, "Yeh badhiya tha."

Check Kartik's tweet here:

Meanwhile, speaking about Kartik's professional career, he is currently basking in the success of his recently-released flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The film has recently crossed the 150 crore mark in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Next, he has an interesting lineup of films which includes Shehzada, which is said to be the remake of Allu Arjun’s hit movie Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. Besides, he will also be seen in Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sameer Vidwans’ yet-to-be titled love saga.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan REVEALS the very first thing he did after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed 100-crore mark