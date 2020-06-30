Fan shares video of Rohit Shetty praising Sara Ali Khan for owning her struggle & Twitterverse stands divided

A video where Rohit Shetty talks about Sara Ali Khan's struggle as an actress has been doing the rounds on the internet and netizens seem to be divided.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has kickstarted a conversation about nepotism in Bollywood, once again. As it turns out, and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan too, has come under the scanner for multiple reasons, however, fans of the Kedarnath actress have come to her rescue with a video that sees Simma director Rohit Shetty speak about her struggle and some more. And well, while fans did it as an attempt to side with her, not everyone agrees to them.

The video sees Rohit talk about how neither of Sara's parents went on to speak to him or ask him to get her an auction and that Sara has owned her struggle, and as we know, she herself had visited him urging him to cast her in a film. Given the way things panned out for her for the first film, with the delays, etc, it sure turned out to be quite the journey. None the less, even Navjot Singh Sidhu went on to praise her for having done this and added how this should be one of her biggest compliments after all.

That's why most of the people don't include Sara in the nepotism debate! Her first film almost got shelved due to lack of funds. For her second film she had to beg Rohit Shetty for a role,neither of her parents helped her bag any of the roles.#SaraAliKhan (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yA2mqxomRj — (@lovesforsara) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Sara was snapped ahead of her meeting with Aanand L Rai as they are gearing up for the prep of upcoming film Atrangi Re, and well, fans were overwhelmed to see the actress after such a long time and soon after, she began trending on social media as well. Apart from Atrangi Re, the actress is also supposed to be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring . However, the release of the films, continues to be a question as fans wait for an update.

