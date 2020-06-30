Fan shares video of Rohit Shetty praising Sara Ali Khan for owning her struggle & Twitterverse stands divided
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has kickstarted a conversation about nepotism in Bollywood, once again. As it turns out, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan too, has come under the scanner for multiple reasons, however, fans of the Kedarnath actress have come to her rescue with a video that sees Simma director Rohit Shetty speak about her struggle and some more. And well, while fans did it as an attempt to side with her, not everyone agrees to them.
The video sees Rohit talk about how neither of Sara's parents went on to speak to him or ask him to get her an auction and that Sara has owned her struggle, and as we know, she herself had visited him urging him to cast her in a film. Given the way things panned out for her for the first film, with the delays, etc, it sure turned out to be quite the journey. None the less, even Navjot Singh Sidhu went on to praise her for having done this and added how this should be one of her biggest compliments after all.
Meanwhile, Sara was snapped ahead of her meeting with Aanand L Rai as they are gearing up for the prep of upcoming film Atrangi Re, and well, fans were overwhelmed to see the actress after such a long time and soon after, she began trending on social media as well. Apart from Atrangi Re, the actress is also supposed to be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan. However, the release of the films, continues to be a question as fans wait for an update.
Twitter ain't court of justice. They are just giving opinions and share the FORWARDED FAKE STUFF.
her struggle maintaining the namaste pose every time she steps out!
But here after i m not gonna watch these nepo kids movies any more.
Its sushants piece of advice to sarA ali to go and ask for role from shetty office. Only a best friend want his friend to grow by herself. She must be mentally thanking sushant for this.
I tell you what. Shetty is right. Sara went and asked for a role. But i m 100 per cent sure this idea was givenby sushant singhrajput as he wanted sara to feel good it feels to get Role by herself. He made her self made woman. Hats off to him the genius.