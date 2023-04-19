Fan sings Desi Girl for Priyanka Chopra at Citadel London premiere; Actress receives mangoes from another fan

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel. Post promoting it in Mumbai, the actress recently jetted off to London. On Tuesday night, the actress was seen attending the premiere of Citadel in London along with her husband Nick Jonas and mom Madhu Chopra. Her co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci were also seen arriving in style. Post dazzling on the red carpet, Priyanka and the entire team of Citadel were seen enjoying a media interaction.

Fan sings Desi Girl for Priyanka Chopra at Citadel premiere

A video from the premiere has surfaced on the Internet in which a fan is heard singing the song Desi Girl for Priyanka from her film, Dostana. Soon after the fan started singing the song, Priyanka was seen blushing while Richard, who was sitting next to her, also flashed his smile. Post singing the song, the fan screamed, "I love you, Priyanka! Congratulations." The actress was seen thanking her fan.

Not only this, PeeCee even received mangoes from one of her fans after she recently shared a picture of herself binging on it. Recently, she posted a video featuring a bag that had her passport and a single mango. Along with it, she wrote, "Is smuggling a (mango emoji) legal? Asking for a friend." The fan was heard saying, "I bought something very funny for you because you were smuggling." Expressing her happiness, Priyanka said, "That's amazing. Thank you!" Have a look:

Soon after the videos were shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan commented, "This is so sweet." Another fan commented, "I can't stop watching this." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were also seen joining Priyanka for the Citadel premiere in London. The duo will be headlining the Indian series, Citadel. They were seen gracing the red carpet in black outfits.

Priyanka and Richard's Citadel will release on April 28 on Prime Video.

