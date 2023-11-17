Fan slapped by Nana Patekar REACTS after actor issues apology over viral video

Nana Patekar is considered to be one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. However, recently, the Ab Tak Chhappan actor has been in the news over a viral video in which he slapped a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him. The fan reacted after Nana issued an apology over the incident. Let's find out what he said.

Fan reacts to slapping video

Recently, a video of Nana Patekar slapping a fan in Varanasi spread like wildfire on the internet. The incident occurred while Patekar was shooting a movie titled Journey. After the video spread online, Patekar apologized for the incident. Now, according to Jist, the fan who was slapped has responded to the situation.

When asked about what had happened, he said: "Main gaya that snan karne to uss samay dekha to shooting chal rahi thi. Kuch der wait kiya fir wo aaye...uss samay Maine ek photo maanga unse toh wo photo nahi die or mujhe maar ke bhaga diya gaya (I was going to take a bath when I saw the shooting. After waiting for a while, I asked (Nana) for a photo but he said no and told me to leave after hitting me.)"

The fan denied reports that he was a part of the film. When asked if he is planning to take legal action against Nana, the fan said that he has not taken any action.

Nana Patekar issued an apology

Right after the video went viral, Nana issued an apology via a video. In it, he said that it was due to a misunderstanding as he thought the fan was an actor in the film. He said, “A video is going viral in which I have hit a boy. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal… We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin. We were about to begin when the boy in the video came in. I didn’t know who he was, I thought he was one of our crew so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave.”

Nana then apologized and wrote: "I have never refused anyone for a picture. The ghat is always so crowded, and this scene was being shot in the market. Ye galti se hogaya, humko malum nahi woh kaha se aaya (This happened by mistake, I didn’t know where he came from).”

Meanwhile, Journey is helmed by Anil Sharma and also stars Utkarsh Sharma.

