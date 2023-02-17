Fan spots Deepika Padukone at the LA airport, here's what happened next

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the massive success of her recently released film Pathaan. She was seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is on its way to creating history with earth-shattering box office numbers. Amid enjoying the praise and appreciation, Deepika was recently spotted at Los Angeles Airport as she clicked a selfie with a fan. However, that little interaction with the fan has made him pen a beautiful note for the actress. Well, this is not the first time a fan has appreciated Deepika’s attitude, the actress is known for her down to earth behaviour and the way she interacts with her fan is commendable. Fan pens a heart-warming note for Deepika Padukone

Talking about his beautiful journey, Varun Gurunath penned a heart-warming note for Deepika as they clicked a selfie at the Los Angeles Airport. He wrote ‘What an ending to a family trip. Many of you have been asking about this so here it goes. My mom went "that's someone!" And I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone! Deepika started the convo and asked if we had a good flight.’ He further added ‘I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said "that's so sweet, thank you." We said safe travels and she said "You as well, and it was nice to meet you." Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16 hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be.’ Check out the post here

Deepika Padukone’s work Deepika has a solid line-up of films in the pipeline. After Fighter, she will be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Netizens are super excited to see Deepika and Prabhas together. She also has The Intern remake with Big B. Earlier, the film starred Rishi Kapoor. But after his demise, Big B stepped in to do his part. Deepika also has Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. Rohit Shetty confirmed the same during an event of his last film, Cirkus.

