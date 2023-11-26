Fan spots uncanny similarities between Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Akshay Kumar-Amitabh Bachchan’s Waqt and others

The current blazing topic in Tinsel Town is nothing but Ranbir Kapoor’s next Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has been generating immense buzz on social media. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, fans have been quite intrigued by its storyline and characters. On the other hand, several fan pages were quite quick to find uncanny similarities between the storyline and various scenes depicted in Akshay Kumar’s Waqt, Ek Rishtaa, and Jaanwar.

Fan post finds connection between Animal and Akshay Kumar-Amitabh Bachchan movies

A few days back, the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Next Animal was released. Ever since then, several video clips from the trailer have been ruling the internet. On the other hand, a fan also found uncanny similarities between several scenes from Animal to that of Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa, and Waqt. The films were released in 1999, 2001 and 2005 respectively.

A viral video on the internet compares the complex father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor to that of Amitabh Bachchan-Akshay Kumar in Waqt. Both of them can be seen swapping their father-son roles as Ranbir does at the beginning of the trailer. The video also compared many other scenes of the trailer with that of Ek Rishtaa, Jaanwar, and Waqt.

In addition to this, Rashmika Mandanna’s character Geetanjali was also compared to Karisma Kapoor’s character, who is seen asking Akshay to choose between her and his father. Furthermore, Ranbir is also seen attacking the house of the antagonist just like Akshay does in Jaanwar, where Mohnish Bahl was seen playing the negative character.

Internet users react to the video

The video which went viral attracted several insane reactions from internet users. A fan wrote, “Time ke against race thi akshay pahle hi aayega na”, another fan commented, “Akki did it first 'jaanwar' in 1999”, a third user wrote, “Kisine Pahli bar Akshay Kumar ki movie ka, remake Banaya, Akshay Kumar must be happy”.

On the other hand, several other users had a different opinion as a user wrote, “Story looks same but agression is different, performance is different and the era is different” and another user wrote, “Actually similar film from Telugu Chinrajeevi sir's " Kirathakudu 1986" father son characterization, becoming a gangster”.

Animal will hit the theaters on December 1.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film is titled Animal: ‘Once you see it you will understand’