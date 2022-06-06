Fan swoons over Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor says 'For you he's spicy, but for me he's sweet dish'

Arjun Kapoor is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with a runaway hit Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, and has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. In his career of around a decade, the 2 States actor has had several hits and misses but he has always given in his everything to the movies that he has worked in. Arjun is BFFs with his ‘Gunday’ partner-in-crime Ranveer Singh and has always been supportive of Ranveer and his choices. Yet again, Arjun Kapoor proved why he is one of the wittiest actors in B-town with his quirky response to a suggestion on his Instagram stories.

Arjun Kapoor on Instagram stories asked his followers to suggest to him the spiciest sauce that he could try for his next bout of momos. He got many recommendations for it in his direct messages. One of his followers suggested he try a sauce being endorsed by his friend and colleague Ranveer Singh. To this, the witty Arjun Kapoor responded by saying “Arre I agree for you he’s hot and spicy. But for me he’s a sweet dish @RANVEERSINGH”. He also shared a photo of the hot and spicy yet sweet Ranveer Singh with his answer. This quirky answer won Arjun many brownie points and a whole lot of love. His online bromance with the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor was visibly clear.

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram Story:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is now gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller will also feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in key roles and is slated to release on July 8 this year. He is also working on a few more exciting movies like Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer and Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, both expected to release in the last quarter of 2022. On the personal front, he is expected to grace Karan Johar’s coffee couch as he will be seen in the upcoming season of the controversial gossip show Koffie With Karan with his ladylove Malaika Arora.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on Ek Villain 2 & more: John Abraham owns the action genre & I am excited for the film