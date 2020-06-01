Fan wants Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor hosting a show together; 2 States star has a ‘pumped up’ response

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are the best friends in Bollywood and their fans love the banter when they are together. Recently, in an AMA session, a fan asked Arjun to host a show with Ranveer. The 2 States actor responded in an exciting way.

If there are two Bollywood actors whose friendship one could swear by, it is and . Time and again, fans have seen the riot that Ranveer and Arjun are together on screen as well as at events. Be it screening of each other’s films or just casual hanging out, both the talented actors are able to grab everyone’s attention with their humorous and fun side. Amid the lockdown, while Ranveer and Arjun are staying at their respective homes, a fan wanted them to host a show together in a recent “Ask Me” session done by Arjun.

Arjun conducted an interactive session on social media over the weekend and a fan expressed to see Ranveer and the 2 States actor hosting a show together. Seeing this request of his fan, Arjun responded with a throwback workout picture with Ranveer and wrote, “why not @ranveersingh.” The camaraderie that Arjun and Ranveer share in Bollywood is exemplary and they are each other’s cheerleaders. Their social media banter on each other’s posts are loved by their fans and they have hosted shows together.

When Arjun Kapoor played the role of a Maratha warrior in Panipat, Ranveer Singh was all praises for his best friend and championed him at all times. Fans love to see the two stars together and in an interview, Arjun had even called himself ’s ‘Souten.’

Check out Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s photo and the latter’s response:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Arjun and Ranveer were staying at home and had urged fans to stay at home as well. On the work front, Arjun will be seen with in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. It was slated to release on March 20, 2020. However, the film was postponed owing to COVID 19 lockdown. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

