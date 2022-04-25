Fan watches IPL with Anushka Sharma, calls it 'one of the best experiences ever'; Video

Cricket is one of the big games in the world. People are very crazy about it. Cricket is an emotion for Indians. Cricket lovers have been kept hooked to their devices as the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is underway. We have a lot of celebrities hooked on the game as well as their loved ones participating in it. Recently, a fan uploaded a reel describing her magical experience of a match, and guess who made an appearance in her video? It was none other than the gorgeous Anushka Sharma.

Raveena Ahuja who made the reel, captured the essence of the entire affair so well that we felt we were right there with her at the stadium. She also got the wonderful opportunity of watching the match alongside Anushka Sharma and wrote in her caption, “Watching the entire IPL match with Anushka Sharma.” She zoomed in on Anushka and as always, Anushka looked quite stunning as she focussed on the match intently. Moreover, even Anushka’s entire family was sitting right in front of the fan. Along with the reel, the fan wrote, “For the very FIRST time in my life I went to the Stadium to watch the live match and it turned out to be like one of the best experiences ever.”

Check the reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka has stepped away from Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her first love 'acting.' She is currently shooting for Chakda 'Xpress. The actress is making a comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years. Her last film was Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be portraying the character of Jhulan Goswami on the big screen for which she is training quite hard.

