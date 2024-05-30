Fanaa director Kunal Kohli says entourage of actors including makeup men, and hairdressers make their film decisions

Kunal Kohli, who is known for making some of the much-loved Bollywood romantic films like Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukerji starrer Hum Tum, and Fanaa starring Aamir Khan and Kajol has opened up about why there are few romantic films made these days.

The director says that the power in a filmmaker's hand has reduced in the past few years and has been transferred to the team of actors. Kunal says that it's the team of the film's probable lead actor that decides whether he should do it.

Kunal Kohli on how the teams of lead actors manage their decisions regarding films

During a conversation with Indian Express, Kunal Kohli talked about the rising power of the entourage of actors. He said that the film decisions are taken by them instead of the actors. The director said that earlier, the mothers of heroines used to have the power to say yes or no on their behalf, and now the crew of actors makes the decision.

"The entourage has to say yes which includes everyone, from the managers, agents, makeup men, hairdressers. That whole entourage has to first agree, and then the actor (says yes). That's the reason why..." he said while pointing out the films that are being made today.

Talking about how directors have lost power in today's filmmaking system, he said that the actor is the deciding factor behind getting the budget, producer, or even the chance to make your film. While earlier, it was the director's choice to make the kind of films he wanted to make.

"Today, unfortunately, very few directors can do that. Maybe just a Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the rest everyone else has to wait for that nod from the actor," he said while mentioning that sometimes even that is not dependent on what you have done in the past but on multiple other factors.

Kunal Kohli's work front

Kunal Kohli's last film was Lahore Confidential, which was released on Zee5 3 years back. Starring Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna, and Arunoday Singh in important roles, the spy thriller started streaming on the OTT platform on Feb 4, 2021.

