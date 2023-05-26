Fanaa turns 17: Kajol recalls shooting in chiffon on frozen lake while Aamir Khan wore thick jacket

Kajol and Aamir Khan starrer Fanaa was released in 2006 and it was one of the most loved films back then. The audience loved watching the duo on the big screen. The film went on to become a hit at the box office. Today, the film completed 17 years of its release and on this special occasion, Kajol took to social media and recalled her experience of shooting a song at minus 27 degrees.

Kajol takes a walk down memory lane as Fanaa turns 17

In her long post, Kajol revealed that she shot a song wearing a chiffon salwar kameez in cold weather while Aamir wore a jacket. She also shared that the song that they shot in Poland was scrapped and they had to reshoot it in Mumbai. Along with the video, Kajol wrote, "One of my oh so many “comebacks” but Zooni will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. #Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories let me give you some more.. Poland was -27 degrees centigrade on the first day of shoot and I was wearing a thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake with the wind chill factor aside… #AamirKhan on the other hand had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot."

Kajol added, "So his face did not have the natural pain that was there on my frozen face!! And the cherry on top of the whole scenario was that the whole song was scrapped and RESHOT when we got back to Mumbai!! Can we all just salute women and heroines all over the world who do these things and much worse just to look good! #17YearsOfFanaa." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Fanaa also starred Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Kirron Kher and child actor Ali Haji in key roles. Kajol essayed the role of a visually challenged girl while Aamir played a tourist guide with a hidden identity in the film.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky. It featured Aamir in a special appearance.

ALSO READ: PICS: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks all things chic as she parties in London