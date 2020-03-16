Fans are all hearts for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest PDA filled photo with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A throwback picture of the couples and Natasha from last year's New York trip quickly went viral within hours on social media. Check out reactions below.

, , and sent social media into a frenzy on Monday morning when their photo went viral. Shared by Natasha Poonawalla on her Instagram Story on Sunday night to wish Alia on her birthday, the unseen photo received a whole lot of love and trolls on social media. A throwback picture of the couples and Natasha from last year's New York trip quickly went viral within hours. It gained even more attention since Ranbir was wearing his heart on his sleeve as he gave a tight kiss to Alia. In the background, Arjun also can be seen planting a kiss on Malaika's cheek and holding her close.

Die-hard fans of the star obviously could not keep calm on social media as they flooded the comments section once Pinkvilla shared it on their Instagram. While there were a sizeable number of haters, there were a whole lot of fans who commented with love struck and heart emojis.

One fan went full filmy and wrote, "Aaye Haaye," with a love struck emoji. Whereas another commented, "Aww so sweet. Best couple of Bollywood." A fan also addressed all the haters and said, "Burning time for all the haters."

Check out some of the reaction to Alia-Ranbir and Arjun-Malaika's group photo from New York:

Alia celebrated her 27th birthday on Sunday with her girl gang away from the city. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, shooting in Mumbai will be stalled this week. Celebs have returned to the city owing to the shutdown in different parts of the city.

