Fans are in shock over Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha's uncanny resemblance
We just cannot stop looking at the mother-daughter duo.
Actress Raveena Tandon is quite active on social media. She is often seen treating fans with cool pictures on Instagram. On Friday evening, Raveena took to her handle and dropped a gorgeous picture with her daughter Rasha. The star kid is already an internet sensation. Every time she shares pictures on social media, they go viral in no time. During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Raveena and Rasha were spotted in the city. Netizens were seen calling Rasha 'mini Tara Sutaria' due to similar features.
In the latest picture, Raveena and Rasha are seen acing the twinning game like a pro! The mother-daughter duo looks all things stylish in an all-black outfit. Both of them are seen sporting a black turtleneck top with leather pants. They have even kept the same hairdo and opted for subtle makeup. The uncanny resemblance is just too hot to handle!
Sharing the picture with her fans, Raveena wrote, "The #twinning #team @rashathadani :hearts: and I." Sanjay Kapoor was quick to drop the raising hands emoji in the comments section. Even the fans of the KGF: Chapter 2 actress couldn't stop gushing over her and Rasha's good looks. One of the fans wrote, "You’re clearly winning Raveena ji. An original and true diva of Bollywood." Another fan wrote, "#WOWBEAUTIFUL."
Have a look:
Meanwhile, Raveena recently shared a lovely birthday post for her darling husband Anil Thadani. She shared pictures from the birthday celebration including other family members too. Along with it, she wrote, "Birthday Boy Blues #3rdOctober #anilthadani."
On the work front, Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash and Sanjay Dutt. She will be next seen in Patna Shukla co-starring Satish Kaushik and Chandan Roy Sanyal. It is slated to release next year.
