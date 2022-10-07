Fans are in shock over Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha's uncanny resemblance

Actress Raveena Tandon is quite active on social media. She is often seen treating fans with cool pictures on Instagram. On Friday evening, Raveena took to her handle and dropped a gorgeous picture with her daughter Rasha. The star kid is already an internet sensation. Every time she shares pictures on social media, they go viral in no time. During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Raveena and Rasha were spotted in the city. Netizens were seen calling Rasha 'mini Tara Sutaria' due to similar features.

In the latest picture, Raveena and Rasha are seen acing the twinning game like a pro! The mother-daughter duo looks all things stylish in an all-black outfit. Both of them are seen sporting a black turtleneck top with leather pants. They have even kept the same hairdo and opted for subtle makeup. The uncanny resemblance is just too hot to handle!