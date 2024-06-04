Fans ask if Sparsh Shrivastava’s Deepak and Pratbibha Ranta’s Jaya can end up together? Kiran Rao’s response hints at Laapataa Ladies' sequel

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies was one of the biggest surprise packages of the year. The film which stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel has won the hearts of everyone. Their honest performance, the songs, and the storyline have found a special place amongst fans.

Those who have seen the film already know that Deepak unites with his lost bride, Phool in the end. Have you ever wondered what if Deepak and Jaya’s character ended up together? Well, the director opens up on the same after both the actors were asked this question in a live session.

Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta have a special request for Kiran Rao

Netflix held a live session for the Laapataa Ladies actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta so that they could interact with their fans. The duo was asked several questions, but the one question that caught our attention was when a fan asked, “do you think in an alt universe Jaya & Deepak ended up together?

Replying to this question, Pratibha replied, “I think so ya, kyuki I think Jaya and Deepak bahut ache best friends ban sakte hai.” Sparsh added, “I think this question belongs to Kiran Rao.” He then tells the director, “Ma’am just write something where this can end up together.” Kiran shared this chunk on her stories and wrote, “Ok on it.” Now does this mean we can see Laapataa Ladies 2?

Are Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta dating?

In the same AMA session, Pratibha and Sparsh were asked to clarify if they are dating in real life. The rumors of them being in a relationship began after these two are often spotted together and they always post reels together.

In response to this, Pratibha replied, “Are we? Of course not” to which Sparsh added, “Yaar ek ladka aur ladki sirf dost bhi ho sakte hai.” (A boy and a girl can just be friends too). As he said so, he handed over a flower to Pratibha and the actress showing it to the camera said, “We are best friends”.

