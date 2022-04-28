Fans ask Karisma Kapoor to choose between Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh; Here's whom she picked

It is no secret that when it comes to being gorgeous, the Kapoor clan fairs out at the top. Karisma and Kareena are one of the most stylish sisters and their bewitching looks always make headlines. While Karisma Kapoor hasn’t been very active in the Bollywood scene, she still is never away from the limelight for too long. Moreover, Karisma is all set to return to the OTT world with another web series after her debut series ‘Mentalhood’. Karisma is also super active on her Instagram. She often shares updates about her life. Today, she conducted a Q&A on her Instagram and interacted with her fans.

The fans had super intriguing questions for the Dil To Pagal Hai actress. One fan had a hilarious question for Karisma and asked her to choose between two brilliant, handsome actors: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh. Karisma had quite an interesting answer. She played smart and wrote, “I love both”. Moreover, she also added a collage with the actors. In the picture with Ranbir, the cousins' duo looked adorable in casual outfits. Karisma wore an oversized tee and Ranbir wore a shirt and even added a bandanna.

Check Karisma's story HERE:

On the other hand, in the picture with Ranveer, both the stars were all decked up. Ranveer looked dapper in a tuxedo and his statement glasses. Talking about Karisma, the ageless beauty looked stunning in the picture and made our hearts flutter in her black and bling dress. Both the pictures gave us super happy vibes.

