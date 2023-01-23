Fans ask Sidharth Malhotra to prep for his wedding with Kiara Advani as he wraps up Indian Police Force

Actor Sidharth Malhotra , who is currently enjoying the praise for his performance in Mission Majnu, has wrapped up Rohit Shetty's upcoming series, Indian Police Force. The actor, who will be essaying the role of a cop, is making his digital debut with it. The exciting show also features Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. A while ago, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared that he has wrapped up the shoot of his show. He dropped a picture with the captain of the ship and his crew to announce the wrap.

Along with the group picture from the sets, Sidharth penned a heartwarming note. He shared his experience of working with Rohit and his solid team. They were busy shooting for the action scenes in Hyderabad. Sidharth wrote, "It’s a wrap! What a pleasure it was to work with @itsrohitshetty sir! Can’t wait for you guys to witness an action packed series like none before. He has an incredibly hard working, honest and a warm team. Can say it was one of my best experiences being on the sets of #IndianPoliceForce. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for this wonderful journey. Really excited to bring you guys INDIAN POLICE FORCE soon." Indian Police Force is slated to release on Prime Video. Have a look:

Soon after Sidharth posted the picture, his fans were seen dropping comments on it. Expressing excitement, a fan wrote, "Excited for IPF😍 these are the roles made for you congratulations on #MissionMajnu." Another fan wrote, "I am sure it's gonna be so good because there's you and Rohit Sir." Others were seen telling him to go and prep for his alleged wedding with Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the duo is set to tie the knot in February. One of his fans wrote, "Go... now go prep for your wedding." Another fan commented, "Waiting for your marriage."

Rohit Shetty suffers injury on the sets of Indian Police Force

Recently, Rohit Shetty got injured on the set while shooting for an action sequence. He suffered an injury on his fingers. He was rushed to the hospital and immediately treated. He returned to the sets in no time. Sidharth shared a video as he welcomed Rohit to the sets and wrote, "A true master leads by example. We all know about @itsrohitshetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery he’s back on set in less than 12 hours. Sir, you are an inspiration to all of us. Love n Respect."