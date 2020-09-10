Fans back Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar slams her for note on Rhea; Say 'She is more famous than you'

After Ankita Lokhande penned a long note for her 'haters' and clarified her stance on Rhea Chakraborty last evening, Shibani Dandekar took to social media to slam the Pavitra Rishta actress. Amid this, Twitter came out in support of Ankita and hit back at Shibani for claiming that the Pavitra Rishta star wanted '2 seconds of fame.'

Last evening, Ankita Lokhande took to social media to share an open letter against her 'haters' amid the Sushant Singh Rajput case and put forth certain questions for Rhea Chakraborty and her claims. Amid this, Shibani Dandekar, who has been supporting 'Justice for Rhea,' took to social media to slam Ankita's claims in her open letter. Shibani claimed that Ankita wanted '2 seconds of fame' and even stated that Sushant loved Rhea in her note. Calling out Ankita, Shibani too penned a long note on Twitter and Instagram.

However, Shibani's support to Rhea and slamming of Ankita did not go down too well with Twitterati. Fans of the Pavitra Rishta actress came out in her support and slammed Shibani on social media. Shibani had taken to social media and written, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!" Not just this, on her note on Instagram, she had called Ankita 'princess of patriarchy.'

Coming out in Ankita Lokhande's support on Twitter, fans slammed Shibani and questioned her about 'who she was.' Further, many even called her out for 'selective Smashing of patriarchy' as she extended support to Rhea and slammed Ankita in the process. A user wrote, "Selectively Smashing patriarchy. Supporting one woman and defaming other two? Its quite evident Ms. Dandekar how biased you are #AnkitaLokhande." Another user wrote, "Oh yes and better speak for yourself!You wouldn't know a thing about her relationship with Sushant! #AnkitaLokhande." Another wrote, "Who are you again ?Oh wait, you're just internet explorer - Farhan Akhtar's girl friend. #AnkitaLokhande is a successful actress (TV is a much much bigger medium than the sh!tty movies y'all make)."

Take a look at Twitter reactions to Shibani's tweet on Ankita Lokhande:

Who are you again ? Oh wait, you're just internet explorer - Farhan Akhtar's girl friend.#AnkitaLokhande is a successful actress (TV is a much much bigger medium than the sh!tty movies y'all make) https://t.co/cappm3XrOk — Vaidehi (@dharmicverangna) September 10, 2020

Look who's talking about 2 second fame.@shibanidandekar who the hell are you,nobody's knows; & who knows you is bcoz you are in a relationship with #farhanakhtar #AnkitaLokhande made her name through her hardwork from T.V to movies& NOT like YOU — ritasha. (@ritasha_fj) September 10, 2020

#ShibaniDandekar you are having half of followers from #AnkitaLokhande n here you are talking about fame I don’t know who are these followers n y they are following pic.twitter.com/mrUNzk2Okg — malik tarun (@L05er4) September 10, 2020

#AnkitaLokhande is famous for her good works she has all fame.. but who are you except girlfriend of a 50 year old man nobody knew you so... you using ankita name for 2 sec fame wow https://t.co/p0oIeKEwiP — Mini Sharma (@MiniSha68863090) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile @shibanidandekar @FarOutAkhtar after getting 2 secs attention for first time in their whole life #AnkitaLokhande — Vaidehi Patel (@Vaidehi142) September 10, 2020

#AnkitaLokhande @shibanidandekar What's ur idendity

And the Whole world knows what's Rhea tai idendity is and I'm sure ur bestfriend and her whole family must have been enjoying the amount of fame they're getting nowadays — Priyasu Singh (@PriyasuSingh) September 10, 2020

Let me remind you @anky1912 never accused your best friend rhea, its rhea who called her 'widow' and 'sautan'.. and she doesn't need anybody's 2 seconds of fame, she already have it which will last forever. So enjoy ur 2 sec of fame until u can phir mile na mile?#AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/DVb7kMe4LF — A@shi_K (@shraddhaaarya17) September 10, 2020

@shibanidandekar Did you get 2 seconds of fame by attacking @anky1912 ? Because she is already a superstar while you are known as Akhtar's girlfriend. People like you are talking about smashing patriarchy?! IRONY#AnkitaLokhande — Aakriti Sinha (@Aakriti86434597) September 10, 2020

Nobody needs advise from a criminals bestie we have seen how good is rhea in her relationship blaming deceased person continuously and #AnkitaLokhande is already famous she dont need 2sec fame like you want.. https://t.co/p0oIeKEwiP — Mini Sharma (@MiniSha68863090) September 10, 2020

HYPOCRISY HAS LIMITS But what can you expect from uneducated, selfish, inhuman, fame beggers who say they want to smash patriarchy@shibanidandekar , ONLY known as #farhanakhtar GF openly bashing #AnkitaLokhande who she thinks is after 2-sec fame from using a mans name — Mariam (@g_mairam97) September 10, 2020

Selectively Smashing patriarchy. Supporting one woman and defaming other two?

Its quite evident Ms. Dandekar how biased you are #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/Ull4HP4SO1 — Bold n Beautiful (@trushnaparekh) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Ankita is yet to respond to Shibani's note for her on social media. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister had commented on Ankita's note last evening and further raised questions on Rhea's claims about the late actor. Currently, Rhea is in jail post her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs link in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Post her arrest, Shibani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others came out in support of her and wanted to 'smash patriarchy.'

