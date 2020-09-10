  1. Home
Fans back Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar slams her for note on Rhea; Say 'She is more famous than you'

After Ankita Lokhande penned a long note for her 'haters' and clarified her stance on Rhea Chakraborty last evening, Shibani Dandekar took to social media to slam the Pavitra Rishta actress. Amid this, Twitter came out in support of Ankita and hit back at Shibani for claiming that the Pavitra Rishta star wanted '2 seconds of fame.'
Last evening, Ankita Lokhande took to social media to share an open letter against her 'haters' amid the Sushant Singh Rajput case and put forth certain questions for Rhea Chakraborty and her claims. Amid this, Shibani Dandekar, who has been supporting 'Justice for Rhea,' took to social media to slam Ankita's claims in her open letter. Shibani claimed that Ankita wanted '2 seconds of fame' and even stated that Sushant loved Rhea in her note. Calling out Ankita, Shibani too penned a long note on Twitter and Instagram. 

However, Shibani's support to Rhea and slamming of Ankita did not go down too well with Twitterati. Fans of the Pavitra Rishta actress came out in her support and slammed Shibani on social media. Shibani had taken to social media and written, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!" Not just this, on her note on Instagram, she had called Ankita 'princess of patriarchy.' 

Coming out in Ankita Lokhande's support on Twitter, fans slammed Shibani and questioned her about 'who she was.' Further, many even called her out for 'selective Smashing of patriarchy' as she extended support to Rhea and slammed Ankita in the process. A user wrote, "Selectively Smashing patriarchy. Supporting one woman and defaming other two? Its quite evident Ms. Dandekar how biased you are #AnkitaLokhande." Another user wrote, "Oh yes and better speak for yourself!You wouldn't know a thing about her relationship with Sushant! #AnkitaLokhande." Another wrote, "Who are you again ?Oh wait, you're just internet explorer - Farhan Akhtar's girl friend. #AnkitaLokhande is a successful actress (TV is a much much bigger medium than the sh!tty movies y'all make)."

Take a look at Twitter reactions to Shibani's tweet on Ankita Lokhande:

Meanwhile, Ankita is yet to respond to Shibani's note for her on social media. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister had commented on Ankita's note last evening and further raised questions on Rhea's claims about the late actor. Currently, Rhea is in jail post her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs link in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Post her arrest, Shibani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others came out in support of her and wanted to 'smash patriarchy.' 

