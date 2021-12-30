Fans call Ranveer Singh 'Kadak' in THIS monochrome attire with ponytail and we can't help but agree

Ranveer Singh and his fashion always manage to make it to the headlines. Fans love his unique dressing sense and that has become his USP. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his recently released movie 83. Everyone has been praising his portrayal of Kapil Dev and it goes without a doubt that he is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood now. Well, he often shares pictures of his looks on his Instagram and even today Ranveer shared a picture of him that got appreciated by the netizens.

Ranveer Singh posted a couple of his pictures. In the pictures, we can see him wearing monochrome attire. He wore a pant that was half black and half white in patterns and a shirt that was black completely but its sleeves were white. The rockstar that he is Ranveer even sports a single ponytail with this attire and looks dapper. Sharing these pictures, he posted a bomb emoji in the caption. The moment he shared these pictures, fans showered love for the actor. In fact, one of them even wrote, “kadak” in the comments section.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in this one. With this film, KJo will be breaking his hiatus of almost 6 years and getting back to direction. He will also be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

