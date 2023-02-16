Fans call Sidharth Malhotra ‘prince charming of Bollywood’, Kiara Advani looks royal in NEW PICS from mehendi

If you are on social media in any capacity, there’s no way you could have missed Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ’s wedding pictures. The Shershaah couple tied the knot at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, and pictures from their wedding ceremony were oh-so-beautiful. Post that, we got to witness Kiara’s bridal entry and Sidharth Malhotra’s emotional reaction in the wedding video . On Valentine’s Day, Kiara and Sidharth posted pictures from the mehendi sundowner, and looks like they had a blast! The couple looked stunning in co-ordinated ivory and mustard yellow coloured Manish Malhotra ensembles. Now, Manish Malhotra has shared some more solo pictures of Kiara and Sidharth, and fans have reacted to their regal looks!

Manish Malhotra shared a few solo pictures of the bride Kiara Advani from her mehendi ceremony. The first picture gives a closer look at Kiara’s outfit, jewellery, and mehendi-adorned hands. The actress is seen staring straight at the camera, while marigold petals are showered on her. She is dressed in a three-piece chikankari ivory lehenga set from Manish Malhotra, which was embellished with sequins and pearls.

The pearl beaded blouse was paired with a high-waisted skirt with gold borders, and a yellow netted dupatta with hand embroidery, swarovski crystals and pearls. Other solo pictures show Kiara looking incredibly happy as she striked a few poses at Suryagarh Palace. Fans compared her to a princess, and while one comment read, “Princess jasmine vibes but Indian version,” another fan wrote, “nothing just sad for disney!!! they don't have anything on her!!!” Check out her pictures below!