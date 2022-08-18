Fans cannot wait for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s wedding after Koffee With Karan 7’s latest episode

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved rumoured couples in Bollywood. Although, these two have never publicly spoken about their relationship but fans have always believed that they are dating. Well, Sidharth recently graced the Koffee With Karan 7 couch along with Vicky Kaushal and it was indeed a fun episode where the boys spilt a lot of beans about their personal and professional lives. Well, It was in the episode that a lot about Sid and Kiara’s relationship was spoken and we could see the actors blushing. Netizens, could not stop gushing over this cuteness and social media is buzzing with fans reacting on their relationship.

Netizens reacting to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship

One of the fans wrote, “Kiara is such a bubbly girl. The way KJo pushed her, she couldn't hide. Sid is very shy and he knows how to answer indirectly. So SidKiara's wedding is coming nachooo...God protect these two lomls. #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #SidKiara #SidharthShukla #KiaraAdvani.” Second fan wrote, “When ‘Teri meri gallan honge mashoor karna kabhi tu mujhe nazaron se dur’ GOT REAL. They are OFFICIAL NOW you’all Can’t wait for their wedding #SidKiara.”Another fan wrote, “Anhoni ko jo honi karde unke naam hai KIARA ADVANI : Making Siddy bwoy blush isn’t an easy job. Have never seen Sid this content & so much in love..!! #SidKiara wedding era is knocking at the door you’all @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara stay & grow in love babies.” Yet another fan wrote, “Mujhe aaj ke episode se itna to pata chala that sid is very lucky to have Kiara in his life bcz Kiara really respect sid #SidKiara.” “#Sidkiara getting married by the end of this year for sure,” wrote another.

Check out the tweets:

Sidharth Malhotra reveals his marriage plans with Kiara Advani

Calling Koffee couch the manisfestation couch, Karan tried to dig deep into Sidharth’s personal life by asking, “Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, are there any future plans? Anything that we should know about.” To which, referring to Vicky, Sid replied by saying, “Come on. See, he was so secretive. And I should start telling my plans? It’s all in my head. I am manifesting it today. Karan interrupted him, “That you will marry Kiara Advani?” Sidharth then said, “Not manifesting.” Vicky and Karan interrupted again and said “Is that a no or a yes?” The Shershaah star replied, “a brighter happier future” Karan asked “with Kiara Advani?” Sid replied saying, “if she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let’s see.”

