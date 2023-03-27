Fans can't stop drooling over Shah Rukh Khan's monochrome picture: 'How is he getting younger day by day?'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently returned to the big screen with his much-awaited film Pathaan, is one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema. His fans go gaga every time he spreads his magic on the big screen. Recently, ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to social media and dropped an unseen shot of Shah Rukh. His picture sent his fans into a frenzy.

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in new picture

In the picture, King Khan looks handsome in a white shirt paired with a waistcoat and a bow tie. He completed his look with a messy hairdo. The monochromatic shot is all things stunning and SRK looks handsome and how! Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared by Dabboo, fans were seen reacting to it. They can't stop gushing over SRK's good looks. A fan wrote, "How is getting younger day by day, Is he eating chawanprash?" Another fan commented, "WOWWW SO HOT." Others were seen calling him 'sexy' and dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Dabboo keeps treating fans with some unseen moments of their favourite stars on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film hit the ball out of the park as it crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Recently, it was released on an OTT platform and the makers have added the deleted scenes in the digital version. Shah Rukh's fans can't stop drooling over his kickass entry in the film.

Work front

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in Jawan. He is currently shooting for the Atlee directorial in the city. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

