Fans can't stop lauding Disha Patani as she flaunts her stretch marks in a bikini; Sonam Kapoor says 'stunner'

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses in town. Apart from her acting skills, the diva has always managed to steal hearts when it comes to her stylish and beach looks. On Wednesday evening, Disha steamed up the Internet as she dropped a hot picture of herself. Disha is often seen treating fans with her stunning bikini looks. In the new picture too, she rocked an animal print bikini in style. Interestingly, her stretch marks grabbed everyone's attention and the Internet can't stop praising her.

In the picture, Disha is seen posing in her bathroom while donning an animal print bikini. She is soaring temperatures with her wet hairdo and toned body. The actress decided to show off her stretch marks gracefully in the picture. We totally love Disha for owning it like a boss! Disha shared the picture without any caption. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, Sonam Kapoor, who is currently enjoying her mommy time with her son Vayu, wrote, "Stunner". Even the fans were seen gushing over her. A fan wrote, "Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal." Another fan commented, "Disha also has stretch marks! Now I can live peacefully." One of the comments also read, "I love that this is unfiltered!! Pure beauty." Others were seen dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Work front

Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She also has Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is slated to hit theatres on 12th January 2024. Currently, she is busy shooting for a film with actor Suriya.