Fans congratulate Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar as they tie the knot; Wish the newlyweds a 'happy married life'

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar surprised everyone by announcing their wedding on social media on Friday. The couple kept their wedding an intimate affair. Now, fans of the stars are pouring in good wishes on social media.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: June 4, 2021 08:24 pm
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar get married
Fans of actress Yami Gautam were left baffled and pleasantly surprised as the actress shared a photo from her wedding with Aditya Dhar on social media. The Uri actress tied the knot with the director in an intimate wedding and it came as a surprise to all her friends and fans. As soon as Yami shared a glimpse from her intimate wedding, fans started pouring in good wishes for the newly-married couple. In the photo, the actress is seen beaming with joy as she sat next to her groom, Aditya. 

Sharing the photo, Yami shared details of her intimate wedding with Aditya in her caption and left netizens in awe. As soon as she shared the photo, fans began sending good wishes. A fan wrote, "Masha Allah beautiful couple... congrats yami love you." Another penned a congratulatory note and wrote, "Congratulations to you my love stay happy and blessed forever May you both stay happy and share your whole life with each other and you get every happiness of the world because you deserve it stay blessed." 

Take a look at fan wishes for Yami and Aditya:

Several Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia, Ronnie Screwvala, Angad Bedi and more also sent good wishes to the couple. The actress surprised everyone as she shared the beautiful photo from her wedding. Yami is seen clad in a gorgeous red and golden outfit while Aditya is seen sporting a white and golden sherwani with a turban. The couple looked splendid as they were clicked at a candid moment at their wedding. For those not aware, Aditya has directed Yami in his film, Uri: The Surgical Strike with Vicky Kaushal. 

Pinkvilla Congratulates Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. 

Credits :Twitter

