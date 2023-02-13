Fans dance to Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's song from Jab We Met in theatres; Farzi star calls it 'special'

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Jab We Met is one of the most loved films. The Imtiaz Ali directorial was released in 2007 and since then it has had a special place in the audiences' hearts. The film is released again in theatres to mark Valentine's week. Netizens have flocked to the theatres to watch the rom-com. Several videos have surfaced on social media in which they can be seen dancing to the popular song Mauja Hi Mauja in front of the screens. Today, Shahid reshared a dancing video as he reacted to the same. Shahid Kapoor reacts to people enjoying Jab We Met in theatres

In the video, the audience is seen enjoying the groovy song to the fullest. They are even seen copying Shahid and Kareena's cool moves. A user took to Twitter and wrote, "After almost 16yrs #JabWeMet in #ValentinesWeek is running housefull without any promotions in social media, speaks volume of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro do check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it." Shahid reshared and called it 'special'. He wrote, "Too special." He was amazed to see the reaction. Have a look:

Other fans too can't stop gushing over Shahid and Bebo's on-screen chemistry. A user shared a video of the climax scene and wrote, "This is the craze , this is the cult following of a 15 year old film.. Yes the hooting , cheers , claps are from the girl audience! FYI this is not a single screen, it's from PVR ORION MALL!! THIS IS FILM.. THIS IS BOLLYWOOD ROMANCE .. THIS IS Imtiaz Ali's #JabWeMet."

Some people who couldn't watch the film in theatres were seen expressing disappointment. One of the users wrote, "People are rewatching #JabWeMet in theatre and I am getting FOMO." Meanwhile, Shahid is currently enjoying rave reviews for his OTT debut, Farzi. He has teamed with Vijay Sethupathi. The series is directed by Raj & DK.

