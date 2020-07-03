Fans disagree about Arshad Warsi not being good enough for the Box Office

No matter what he does, it is never good enough for the box office, feels Arshad Warsi.

The actor took to Twitter on Friday to speak his mind. He was reacting to a tweet by trade analyst Joginder Tuteja talking about the actor's film "Guddu Rangeela" completing five years of its release date.

"#5YearsOfGudduRangeela - I still believe this action comedy didn't get its due. This one with @ArshadWarsi @TheAmitSadh @aditiraohydari should have worked at the BO. Dir @subkapoor tried to make something different in the commercial space. Still remember the iconic climax shot," tweeted Joginder Tuteja.

Reacting to his tweet, Arshad Warsi wrote: "My sentiments exact... it's like no matter what I do, it's not good enough for the box office..."

Arshad Warsi had spoken about the box office in an earlier interview with IANS. The actor had said: "The whole thing lies between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, that's the sad part. A lot of movies need time. For example, if 'Sholay' was released today it would not do well, because it did not do well when it had released. It is because people gave it a chance, they went and saw and realised that it is a great film. It is sad that that facility is not there anymore. One doesn't make cinema for the quality of cinema; films are now made for numbers. So, you put in things that will excite people for those three days."

Even though the actor feels his work is not good enough to get numbers at the box office, fans disagree.

"True fans like us love you irrespective of what box office results have to show! Rise and Shine!" tweeted a fan.

"You are one of the most talented actors of Bollywood sir, irrespective of the Box Office result.. you'll always be admired for your performances," shared another fan.

"Sir, your acting does the talking on your behalf. Keep it up," expressed another fan.

Credits :IANS

