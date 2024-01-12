Fans find Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor’s Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan similar to Ranbir-Deepika’s Badtameez Dil; See how

The highly anticipated film starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor finally has a title - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. After seeing the fascinating posters, fans are eagerly waiting to see this fresh pairing on the big screen. Just yesterday, the makers teased us with the first song, Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan, and now that it's finally released, fans can't stop raving about Shahid's amazing dance moves.

However, what's stuck in everyone's minds is its striking resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Badtameez Dil.

Fans find Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan’s uncanny resemblance to Badtameez Dil

Fans were absolutely blown away by Shahid Kapoor's incredible dance moves in the song Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan. It's been almost ten years since we last saw him in a dance number on the big screen, and he definitely did not disappoint. But let's not forget about Kriti Sanon, who looked absolutely mesmerizing in a stunning blue saree. In fact, she gave off some serious Badtameez Dil vibes, reminding fans of Deepika Padukone from the movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. It's safe to say that this song has really struck a chord with fans.

Fans reaction to Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan

Several fans took to the comments section of the song and compared it to another song featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. One fan commented, "Why does everything look like Badtamiz Dil from YJHD?" Another fan said, "Doesn't it look like batamiz dil song season 2?" A third fan mentioned, "Kriti's look is similar to Deepika from the badtamij Dil song." Yet another fan wrote, "The song feels like a copy of Ranbir and Deepika's Batmeez Dil." And one more fan simply wrote, "Recreate Badtameez Dil."

Check out the comments:

Laal Peeli Akhiyaan

Shahid Kapoor has made a grand comeback to the dance floor after nearly a decade, and this song truly showcases his victorious return. We all know how amazing he is at dancing - he sets the floor on fire every time he's on it. But that's not all, this song, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, also showcases the incredible chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Shahid. They make such a stunning on-screen pair.

The teaser got fans, especially the girls, super excited, and now that the full song is out, it has exceeded all their expectations. It's filled with infectious energy and mind-blowing visuals that will leave you speechless.

Even Ishaan Khatter shared the track on his Instagram stories and wrote, “HELL YESS!!! Don’t remember the last time I had so much fun watching a song (accompanied by a wink emoji)" and tagged the lead stars of the film, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

This dance number is undoubtedly set to claim the top spot at parties, becoming the go-to track for every celebration. Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha's magic brings the song to life, complementing the vibrant beats by Tanishk Bagchi, known for multiple chartbusters. Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics.

Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, A Maddock Film's production – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. The trailer is all set to arrive on January 18 and the romantic entertainer is slated to release during Valentine’s week, February 9, 2024.

