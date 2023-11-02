Fans find THIS similarity between Deepika Padukone in Jawan and Taapsee Pannu in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki; Watch

Dunki Drop 1 was released as a special treat on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday. After Pathaan and Jawan, SRK is set to entertain his fans with more joy with the upcoming movie, Dunki. Interestingly, fans on social media showcased their eagle eyes as they found a similarity between Deepika Padukone's character in Jawan and Taapsee Pannu's role in Dunki after the teaser was released today.

Dunki and Jawan offer girl power through Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu

After the Dunki Drop 1 was released, fans took to social media to react to the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer. It introduces SRK as Hardy who charms everyone with his wit and humor. Pannu stars opposite him as Manu. The cast also includes Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

Now, in the teaser, fans found a dynamic similarity and it has a connection with Deepika Padukone's role in Jawan. In both films, Padukone and Pannu can be seen wrestling with King Khan's characters. Both the scenes offer girl power which won the hearts of fans.

A fan clubbed both the scenes from the film and wrote, "first Deepika in #Jawan, now Taapsee in #Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan's new love language is getting thrown around by the girl he loves." Take a look:

About Dunki Drop 1

The 1-minute and 47-second video of the Dunki Drop 1 or teaser gives a glimpse of the friends' emotional rollercoaster journey to reach London. The opening shot depicts a vivid scene of a group of people walking through a desert, where an unknown man points a gun.

Watch the Dunki Drop 1 here:

Meanwhile, Dunki presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios, is set to have a grand release in India on December 22, 2023. Additionally, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Dunki Drop 1 will be screened in theaters worldwide alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

