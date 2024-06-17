Fans find uncanny resemblance between Ranbir Kapoor, Raha’s new snap from Italy and actor’s old pic with dad Rishi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of her husband Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha Kapoor. In this belated Father’s Day post, the father-daughter duo can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Italy during their recent visit to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

What made this click more special or rather emotional was a few fans digging out an old picture of Ranbir with his late dad Rishi Kapoor set in a similar picturesque.

Ranbir Kapoor’s picture with Raha set parallelled with his old click with Rishi Kapoor

The other picture in reference is from New York when the entire Kapoor family was stationed there for Rishi Ji’s treatment for Leukemia. Neetu Kapoor shared this image in 2018 right after Ranbir had flown back to India to resume work after spending quite some time with his dad. She wrote alongside, “When roles are reversed #cycleoflife #gratitude #faith (joined hands and a heart emoji).”

The same picture is now being shared parallelly to Ranbir’s viral click with Raha Kapoor. One user took to X and wrote, “circle of LIFE (teary-eyed emoji)”. Another user wrote reacting to the same, “First we learn walking from father...next, we support them in old age .. circle of life beautiful caption.” See the viral post here:-

For the unversed, Ranbir tied the knot with actress Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their daughter on November 6 of the same year.

Rishi Kapoor and Raha Kapoor’s edited pictures often go viral

Soon after the face reveal of baby Raha, several netizens took to social media and shared edited images on the internet reimagining Rishi Kapoor with Raha. These pictures also garnered reactions from Neetu Kapoor who once called them ‘too adorable’ and Soni Razdan who said, “This is such a great edit, fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you."

After a long battle with blood cancer, Rishi breathed his last on April 30, 2020.

On the work front, while Alia will be next seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.