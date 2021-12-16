Fans flood Alia Bhatt's 2017 post after Ranbir Kapoor says 'when WE started' at Brahmastra fan event.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt delighted their fans at the live Brahmastra event in New Delhi on Wednesday. The couple were there to launch the film's first motion poster but the couple won hearts as they were at their candid best. During the interaction, Alia tested Ranbir Kapoor's memory as she asked her co-star and boyfriend about his first ever Brahmastra memory.

Looking at Ranbir, Alia said, "Do you remember when it all started? Tell me the first day, I am not talking about the shoot, but the first day we started work on Brahmastra."

Cheekily replying to Alia's question, Ranbir responded, "You mean, when 'WE' started?" The actor's reply left their fans cheering for them even louder.

Coming to the question, Ranbir then said, "2017, 1st of January, Israel, Tel Aviv. And, I remember there's a picture on your Instagram that you put the next morning with a black ganji and a leather jacket which, by the way, she sent to me 15 minutes before she put it on Instagram." Alia was completely blown away by Ranbir's crystal clear memory and lauded the actor for the same.

Looks like Ranbir's Instagram post mention has sent the couple's fans into a frenzy as several of them flooded Alia's 2017 post. "I came here after RK's statement," wrote one fan. While another mentioned, I literally scrolled all the way here, after that Ranbir’s statement."

Another fan hilariously commented, "Stalking alia after what ranbir said at the interview is next level nosy shit." However, there are two Instagram posts from 2017 which seem to have caught the attention of fans and both are flooded with comments.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's posts which Ranbir mentioned:

The Brahmastra motion poster received positive feedback on social media. The film is set to release on 9 September, 2022.

