Fans flood Twitter with heartfelt wishes as Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome baby boy

Actor Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s fans have flooded Twitter with heartfelt wishes as the couple on Tuesday got blessed with their first child. Sharing the good news, Yuvraj and Hazel confirmed that it is a baby boy. As soon as the couple broke the news, fans couldn’t resist congratulating the couple on the arrival of their first baby. One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations paaji”, another one commented, “Congratulations champion”. A third one said, “Many congratulations to all the family.” Many others tagged the new parents and dropped heart emoticons.

Apart from the fans, the exciting news grabbed many celebrities’ attention including Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Bipasha Basu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Rannvijay Singha, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, and others penned congratulatory messages for the new parents. The ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actress Priety Zinta also congratulated the couple. She wrote, “Congrats Yuvi and Hazel. Sooo Happy for u guys.” Even former cricketer Irfan Pathan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Many congratulations brother. I'm sure you will be an amazing father. Lots of love to the little one. Regards to bhabhi."

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. Recently, in Novemeber, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. In terms of work, Yuvraj announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on June 10, 2019, after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years.

Announcing the news, Yuvraj and Hazel in an identical post wrote, “To all our fans, family, and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world (red heart emoji). Love. Hazel and Yuvraj”.

