Fans get emotional as Boney Kapoor shares late Sridevi’s UNSEEN PIC from 2012, call her ‘Iconic’

Sridevi is undoubtedly one of the most priceless gems to have blessed Indian cinema with her talent and beauty. Her untimely and unpredictable passing away in 2018 had left the entire country in a deep state of shock and mourning. However, her memories live on with her loved ones and her fans. A few hours back today, filmmaker and Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram space and shared a beautiful throwback picture of the actress from a Durga Puja celebration in 2012, and this has made fans emotional, to say the least.

Sometime back today, Boney Kapoor dropped a picture in which the late Sridevi can be seen ecstatically smiling as she celebrated Durga Puja in Lucknow, in 2012. Sharing the photograph, Boney captioned it, “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012”. Sridevi and Boney’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor shared this picture on her Instagram space as well.

As Boney posted the photograph, fans could not help but get emotional as they remembered the talented actress. They showered the post with likes and left heartfelt comments under it as well. One user wrote “miss her (sad face emoji)”, while another commented “O meri Chandni…miss u lot (crying emoji)”, referring to her memorable character and song from the film ‘Chandni’. Yet a third user wrote, “missing you a lot Sridevi g”. One fan commented, “Roop ki rani.” Another one said, “It is still hard to believe that she is not there anymore." Another fan simply wrote, “Iconic”.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.