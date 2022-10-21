Fans give a green signal to Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s jodi; Coin the name ‘Adiya’ for them

There is a new couple alert in Bollywood and everyone is only talking about them. All eyes are on Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur ever since the two were spotted spending time together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash. The festive season is here and like every year it is raining parties in Btown. Last night Bollywood’s ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash and indeed it was a starry affair for sure. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Suhana Khan, celebrities from almost all generations marked their presence and flaunted their stylish side. But the two people who grabbed all the limelight were Ananya and Aditya who posed together for the paparazzi, adding fuel to their dating rumours. But it looks like fans love this new Jodi of Bollywood. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Jodi loved by fans

Both Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were twinning in black for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. The Malang actor wore a trendy black coloured kurta that he paired with black pants and black loafers. He looked handsome and we bet all girls will not be able to take their eyes off him. Ananya Panday on the other hand wore black palazzo pants which she paired with a black coloured bralette and the entire outfit had white coloured embroidery on it. She layered it with a long black coat with white checks. Call it luck or their perfect timing, the rumoured couple arrived at the same time and posed together for the paps. Looking at them fans could not stop praising the fresh pair. One fan wrote, “Aditya + Ananya = Adiya.” Another fan wrote, “The look amazing together.” Yet another fan wrote, “New couple” with a heart emoji. Check out the video and the comments: