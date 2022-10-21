Fans give a green signal to Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s jodi; Coin the name ‘Adiya’ for them
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur posed together for the paparazzi at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.
There is a new couple alert in Bollywood and everyone is only talking about them. All eyes are on Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur ever since the two were spotted spending time together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash. The festive season is here and like every year it is raining parties in Btown. Last night Bollywood’s ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash and indeed it was a starry affair for sure. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Suhana Khan, celebrities from almost all generations marked their presence and flaunted their stylish side. But the two people who grabbed all the limelight were Ananya and Aditya who posed together for the paparazzi, adding fuel to their dating rumours. But it looks like fans love this new Jodi of Bollywood.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Jodi loved by fans
Both Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were twinning in black for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. The Malang actor wore a trendy black coloured kurta that he paired with black pants and black loafers. He looked handsome and we bet all girls will not be able to take their eyes off him. Ananya Panday on the other hand wore black palazzo pants which she paired with a black coloured bralette and the entire outfit had white coloured embroidery on it. She layered it with a long black coat with white checks. Call it luck or their perfect timing, the rumoured couple arrived at the same time and posed together for the paps. Looking at them fans could not stop praising the fresh pair. One fan wrote, “Aditya + Ananya = Adiya.” Another fan wrote, “The look amazing together.” Yet another fan wrote, “New couple” with a heart emoji.
Check out the video and the comments:
Ananya Panday called Aditya Roy Kapur ‘hot’
Ananya Panday had appeared in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 7. In the episode, when she was quizzed about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”
Karan Johar had further asked Ananya Panday what was brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. His question came after rumours of the two dating started floating earlier this month. Karan even revealed, ‘I saw at my party’, Ananya cuts him off and said, “No, no you didn't see anything'.” Karan continues, “What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor.” Hearing this Ananya went speechless.
