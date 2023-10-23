Fans go gaga as Priyanka Chopra attends Jonas Brothers concert before reportedly heading to India for MAMI

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is quite active on social media, is currently enjoying the best time in the US. She has been attending her husband Nick Jonas' concerts and making their fans go gaga. On Sunday, October 22, she was seen making a stylish appearance as she attended yet another Jonas Brothers concert. Reportedly, Priyanka will soon jet off to India to attend the MAMI Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra looks bewitching in blue at Nick Jonas’ concert

Several videos of Priyanka Chopra from LA are doing the rounds on social media. Her fans are in love with her chic look. For the concert, our desi girl donned a blue off-shoulder tube dress and paired it with a white bag and a simple wavy hairdo. Fans cheered out loud as she entered the venue guarded by security personnel. Priyanka was seen addressing her fans as she waved at them. Have a look:

Check out the videos!

After the videos were shared on social media, one of her fans appreciated her stylist for finding the best outfits for her, while another praised her for her beauty stating, "Show me one thing in which she doesn't look good." Another user wrote, "Beautiful in blue."

Meanwhile, the Citadel actress will wrap her commitments in the US before she allegedly heads to India for the Jio MAMI film festival. It will take place from October 27 in Mumbai. As the film festival returns after two years, Priyanka has been chosen to attend as the official host. It would be interesting to see Priyanka returning to Mumbai after a long time. Recently, the Desi Girl even gave her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding a miss.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Speaking about her projects, Chopra was last seen in the web series titled Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The actress was highly praised for her performance in it. She will next be seen in a Hollywood film titled Heads Of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka also has a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It is one of the most awaited films. The excitement around it is sky-high since the audience is eagerly waiting to watch three leading actresses coming together for the first time.

