Fans go gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Dunki's schedule wrap video, call him ‘bhayankar handsome’

Shah Rukh Kha n is one of the most loved actors who enjoys a massive fan following. Fans always go crazy over his one glimpse and are waiting with bated breaths to see him on the silver screen. Ever since his exciting lineup of films have been announced, fans cannot stop talking about it. Well, SRK is currently in Saudi Arabia shooting for Dunki with Taapsee Pannu . Last night he took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him thanking the Saudi Arabia Ministry Of Culture for making the shooting schedule so smooth for everyone. It goes without saying that whenever King Khan shares a picture or posts a video, fans go gaga over him and the same happened when this video was dropped. Netizens could not stop praising the actor and the fact that he looked so handsome.

One of the fans wrote, “matlab itna bhayankar handsome kaun hota hai jeevan mein!!” Second fan wrote, “How is this man charismatic within the first couple seconds when he comes on screen! Shunky wants to know more about DUNKI.” Another fan wrote, “He is looking too handsome.” Someone also wrote, “Dekho Chand aaya, Chand nazar aaaya.” There were several other comments like, “Looking so nice sir ji”, “Kya lag rahe ho maalik”, “How u look so good all the tine time Plzzz tell me”, “Every time I see you, I fall in love with you”.

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The makers are tight-lipped about the plot of Pathaan and want to keep the world under wraps to build anticipation among the audience. The marketing campaign of the film will begin in the month of December, as the team is planning to launch two spectacular dance numbers from the film before dropping the theatrical trailer in January."

The director confirmed the same as he said, "Pathaan has two spectacular songs, and fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we have decided to give people ample of time to enjoy the songs before the film releases. December is a party and holiday season for people across the globe, so we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer."

Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.