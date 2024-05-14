Fans go gaga over Tabu's addition to Dune: Prophecy co-starring Emily Watson and Olivia Williams; calls it 'well deserved'

Tabu, a celebrated actress known for her stellar performances, has earned widespread acclaim. With prestigious awards such as the National Award under her belt, she has left a lasting impact through films like Maachis, Haider, and Drishyam.

In a recent update from Variety, it has been revealed that Tabu is set to make her mark in the popular American science-fiction saga, Dune: Prophecy. The report discloses her role as Sister Francesca, described as a character embodying strength, intelligence, and allure. Since this news broke, fans have been buzzing with excitement on social media platforms. Let's take a look:

Ever since the news about Tabu joining the cast of Dune: Prophecy surfaced, fans have been abuzz with excitement on social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user expressed, "This is welcome news. A lot of Westerners are going to be exposed to her brilliance when this comes out. Chandni Bar (2001) is my favorite work of hers. Such a strong performance."

Another individual remarked, "What a banger career trajectory. independent cinema to mainstream to hollywood is just insane. so happy for her."

One user praised, "Tabu is such a queen; she works in silence, and it's her success that makes the loudest noise. New girlies need to learn from her." Another remarked, "Congratulations to Dune, you just won with this casting."

The show will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin in key roles.

