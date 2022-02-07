Fans hail Shah Rukh Khan for gesture at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral; Say S in name stands for 'secular India'

Lata Mangeshkar passed away yesterday, February 6 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The entire nation is mourning her demise and it is indeed a huge loss. Ever since the news broke out fans have been on social media expressing their grief. In fact, many big personalities had come to the crematorium to pay their last respects. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar to many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and others everyone came to bid adieu to the singing legend. The one thing that caught everyone’s attention was SRK offering dua and touching Lata’s feet. Netizens have been praising the Baadshah actor for his gesture ever since.

In the pictures and videos that are going viral, we can see Shah Rukh Khan coming up with a bouquet of flowers, he placed them on the coffin, offered dua, went around her and then touched Lata Mangeshkar’s feet. The pictures of him offering dua are indeed beautiful. One user commented, “The 'S' letter in Shahrukh Khan stands for secular. king khan and his royality above religion only Humanity.” Some users wrote that they love SRK, while one wrote, “Another reason why I love SRK”. Someone also wrote, “This one made me cry such a kind-hearted man SRK is.”

Check out the comments:

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar was wrapped in tricolour as she was brought to Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shivaji Park to pay his last respects to the singer and met the Mangeshkar family members and consoled them. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, among others, were also in attendance to pay their last respects.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar passes away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at the age of 92