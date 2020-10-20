Fans join Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to celebrate & trend #DDLJ25 & #25YearsOfDDLJ as the film hits silver jubilee

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 25 years today. The iconic love story is celebrated globally and today, fans have been pouring in wishes to mark the celebration.

A film that changed the perception of Hindi cinema across the world and continues to remain etched in people's hearts is and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The iconic love story completes 25 years today and the entire star cast that was a part of the film has been celebrating the silver jubilee of the iconic film. Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, the film managed to become a blockbuster and even now, fans love the romantic tale of Raj and Simran.

To celebrate the 25 years of the iconic love story, Shah Rukh and Kajol changed their names on social media handles and put up the display photos of their characters. Seeing the same, the fans all across the globe too have been sharing memories related to the film on social media. Due to the love and adulation, fans have trended #DDLJ25 & #25YearsOfDDLJ on Twitter and marked 25 years of the iconic love story that changed the perception about Bollywood across the globe.

A user took a trip down memory lane and wrote, "The Longest film running in the history of Indian Cinemas. Come fall in love, again#DDLJ25 @yrf@iamsrk." Another wrote, "Redefined Indian cinematic romance running more then 20+ years in theatre or minireel is an achievement in itself #DDLJ25." A user shared a memory and wrote, "DDLJ Train Scene is the most recreated scene. The most Popular and Iconic scene in the history of Indian Cinema that will always be remembered and remade in the years to come.Immortal and Evergreen DDLJ!"

Take a look at how fans are celebrating 25 years of DDLJ:

DDLJ Train Scene is the most recreated scene. The most Popular and Iconic scene in the history of Indian Cinema that will always be remembered and remade in the years to come. Immortal and Evergreen DDLJ ! #25YearsOfIconicDDLJ #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/x4Ox3jf3Kv &mdash Raj (@SRKsYoddha1) October 19, 2020

• All time blockbuster

• Mentioned in 1001 movies you must see b4 u die

• Longest Running Indian Film

• Has some of the Most popular Songs & dialgues ever

• Mentioned by Obama & Trump in their speeches#DDLJ25 #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge pic.twitter.com/3uW5zwAEud — Mike SRKian (@icaped_crusader) October 19, 2020

The Longest film running in the history of Indian Cinemas.

Come fall in love, again#DDLJ25 @yrf @iamsrk — Mr.Oggy (@thisisoggy) October 20, 2020

#14YearsOfDon

Jaa Simran Jee Le Apni Zindagi #25YearsOfDDLJ the film which remains timeless @iamsrk @itsKajolD still remain Raj and Simran for us , so London Peeps jaao #leicestersquare as a statue of the two will be unveiled @yrf #DDL

My favourite movie pic.twitter.com/2mSfkShiuv — Shankar saini हर हर महादेव (@shankarpal_mali) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, a statue of Raj and Simran will be unveiled at Leicester Square in London where the movie scenes were shot to mark the celebration of 25 years of Shah Rukh and Kajol starrer. The film cast also included , Anaita Shroff Adajania, Amrish Puri, Mandira Bedi, Parmeet Sethi, Farida Jalal and others. The songs, the story, the locations and more all added the success of the film back in 1995 and even today, fans call it an evergreen film that remains etched in people's hearts.

