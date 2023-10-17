Fans laud Alia Bhatt for wearing her wedding saree to 69th National Awards; say ‘normalize repeating outfits’

Today marked an unforgettable day for Alia Bhatt as she clinched her first National Award. The prestigious honor was bestowed upon her by President Droupadi Murmu at the grand ceremony of the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi. What caught everyone's attention was Alia's choice of attire for this significant occasion. She looked absolutely resplendent, opting to re-wear the same saree she adorned on her wedding day with Ranbir Kapoor. Fans were not just impressed by her outfit but also embraced the idea that repeating ensembles should be celebrated and normalized, applauding Alia for setting a stylish trend.

Alia Bhatt leaves fans impressed by re-wearing her wedding saree to 69th National Film Awards

On Tuesday, October 17, Alia Bhatt made a striking choice by donning her white-golden Sabyasachi wedding saree at the National Awards ceremony. Complementing this elegant attire, she adorned a golden neckpiece, keeping her makeup classy and styling her hair in a bun adorned with delicate white flowers. Adding a touch of tradition, she wore a black bindi on her forehead. Ranbir Kapoor, by her side, exuded charm in a black Indo-western ensemble.

Fans were not just impressed but also effusively praised Alia for her graceful appearance. One admirer expressed, "Great to see her repeating her outfit so gracefully, normalize repeating outfits." Another comment reflected, "How lovely for her to wear her wedding saree!" A comment read, "Best part repeated her wedding dress motivated youth to not being so insecure of repeating outfits."

Acknowledging the sentimental value behind her choice, one admirer highlighted, "It's good... it seems she values her wedding dress, and that's why she wore it on a very special occasion." A fan declared, "She’s looking like a Queen."

About Alia Bhatt’s National Award win

The versatile actress Alia Bhatt secured the Best Actress accolade for her outstanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s crime drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sharing the award with her was Kriti Sanon, who was also recognized for her role in Mimi. Arriving at the venue with a radiant smile, Alia's joy was palpable. Throughout the ceremony, Ranbir was by her side, capturing her winning moment with evident pride.

