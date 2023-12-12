Fans link Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character to Rishi Kapoor's Rauf Lala in Agneepath; 'Like father like son'

Under the guidance of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film Animal has witnessed remarkable success at the box office. The movie features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Audiences have been captivated by various aspects of the film, including its music, dialogues, character appearances, and undeniable swagger, leaving a lasting impression.

Viewers are so engrossed in the cinematic experience that they are drawing parallels between characters in Animal and iconic figures from other films. One noteworthy comparison being made is between Rauf Lala, portrayed by Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath, and Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal.

Fans observe a striking resemblance between Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath

Fans have noticed something interesting in Animal. They see Aziz, who is a copy of Ranvijay Balbir Singh (Ranbir Kapoor's character), as having a lot in common with Rishi Kapoor's Rauf Lala from Agneepath. Even though these characters are from different movies, both characters exhibit a penchant for morally questionable actions, displaying a lack of remorse or guilt, particularly in heinous acts such as murder. They share common traits of cunningness, selfishness, and a somewhat menacing demeanor. Additionally, the resemblance extends to their meticulously groomed hair, a hint of facial hair, and a subtly intimidating smile.

About Animal

The film delves into the intricate dynamics of the relationship between a father and son, emphasizing the complexities that arise from their connection. Balbir, often immersed in his work, unintentionally overlooks his son, who deeply admires him. As Ranvijay grows older, he resorts to various tactics in an attempt to gain his father's attention, unknowingly setting in motion an obsessive cycle. This relentless quest for approval eventually leads him down a dark path, evolving into a formidable criminal figure who instills fear in those around him. The narrative underscores how familial dynamics, when left unattended, can shape the destinies of individuals in unexpected and sometimes alarming ways.