Fans link Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character to Rishi Kapoor's Rauf Lala in Agneepath; 'Like father like son'
Fans have been quick to spot a resemblance between Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal and his father Rishi Kapoor's memorable portrayal of Rauf Lala in Agneepath. Do check it out!
Under the guidance of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film Animal has witnessed remarkable success at the box office. The movie features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Audiences have been captivated by various aspects of the film, including its music, dialogues, character appearances, and undeniable swagger, leaving a lasting impression.
Viewers are so engrossed in the cinematic experience that they are drawing parallels between characters in Animal and iconic figures from other films. One noteworthy comparison being made is between Rauf Lala, portrayed by Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath, and Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal.
Fans observe a striking resemblance between Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath
Fans have noticed something interesting in Animal. They see Aziz, who is a copy of Ranvijay Balbir Singh (Ranbir Kapoor's character), as having a lot in common with Rishi Kapoor's Rauf Lala from Agneepath. Even though these characters are from different movies, both characters exhibit a penchant for morally questionable actions, displaying a lack of remorse or guilt, particularly in heinous acts such as murder. They share common traits of cunningness, selfishness, and a somewhat menacing demeanor. Additionally, the resemblance extends to their meticulously groomed hair, a hint of facial hair, and a subtly intimidating smile.
About Animal
The film delves into the intricate dynamics of the relationship between a father and son, emphasizing the complexities that arise from their connection. Balbir, often immersed in his work, unintentionally overlooks his son, who deeply admires him. As Ranvijay grows older, he resorts to various tactics in an attempt to gain his father's attention, unknowingly setting in motion an obsessive cycle. This relentless quest for approval eventually leads him down a dark path, evolving into a formidable criminal figure who instills fear in those around him. The narrative underscores how familial dynamics, when left unattended, can shape the destinies of individuals in unexpected and sometimes alarming ways.
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park