Fans link Shraddha Kapoor's selfie with World Cup match; say 'kal ke dukh se recovery'

The entire country is heartbroken as India faced defeat in the Cricket World Cup final against Australia on November 19. The match was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shraddha Kapoor who is undoubtedly one of the most skilled and talented actresses in Bollywood, recently, took to her social media handle to share a selfie of herself and fans have been linking her caption to the World Cup Final 2023.

About Shraddha Kapoor’s post

Today, on November 20, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself. The actress was seen in a no-makeup look in the picture with open hair and flashing her beautiful smile. She had donned a plain white shirt. Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote, “One pic is all it takes,” and added a smiley emoji.

As soon as she posted the picture, fans flooded her comment section with heart-eye emojis and red heart emoji. One user referred to the World Cup 2023 match and wrote, “Kal ke dukh se recovery me help ho gayi,” and added a holding back tears emoji. Another user wrote, “Kal India match hargai, dil tootgaya, aapko dekhke wapas judgaya.” One more user wrote, “Your smile heals me from yesterday’s loss,” and added a pleading face emoji and a hig emoji.

TAKE A LOOK:

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

The well-known actress recently shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in the romantic drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was released during the Holi season of 2023. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan and featuring Shraddha Kapoor as Nisha, also known as Tinni, turned out to be a surprise hit.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree, titled Stree 2, in which she will reunite with the National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao. Despite being initially set to portray the iconic supernatural character Nagin in an upcoming trilogy.

Initially, reports were indicating that Shraddha Kapoor would take on the role of a shape-shifting serpent in the upcoming Naagin trilogy. However, the project has been on hold for a considerable period. Additionally, there are rumored plans for Shraddha Kapoor to collaborate with the young actor Kartik Aaryan in an undisclosed film.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor drops PICS saying ‘Need dhoop like Jaadoo’; Hrithik Roshan replies 'he is coming'