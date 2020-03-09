Fans mark 19 years of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity with favourite pics

Fans shared multiple photos of Salman, Preity and Rani and also made sure to tweet their favourite moments from the film.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke starring , and Rani Mukerji released 19 years ago and fans made sure not to miss the film's anniversary as they took to social media to share their favourite photos, scenes and remember the trio. The film which released in 2001 was kind of ahead of its time as it revolved around a couple who choose a prostitute to have their surrogate baby. Fans took to Twitter to share photos and get #19yearsofChoriChoriChupkeChupke trending on the micro-blogging site. Actress Preity Zinta also fondly remembered the film's anniversary as she tweeted,"'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ was so much fun! I loved working with #AbbasMustan @BeingSalmanKhan #RaniMukerji #AmrishPuri & the entire cast n crew. My craziest role!!!!! All the research I did, how nervous I was. Thank you #anniversary #ting #chorichorichupkechupke"

One user wrote, "The Awesome Trio of Salman-Rani-Preity." Whereas, another fan pointed out, "One of the best roles played by Salman,Rani and U plus the chemistry btw u & @BeingSalmanKhan."

A fan also wrote, "I like this movie too much & see many times, because it has a proper family movie which has lots of comedy, drama, love and friendship. Very beautiful and wonderful act by #RaniMukerji , @realpreityzinta & @BeingSalmanKhan bhai."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Three of you should come together in a movie. Maybe, the sequel of CCCC. I wanted to see what happens between Raj, Priya and Madhu after 20 years. I want their son search for the real mother. It would be interesting to see the twist.#19YearsOfChoriChoriChupkeChupke — RomiSalmanKhanKiJaan (@RomiSKkiJaan) March 9, 2020

#19YearsOfChoriChoriChupkeChupke

I like this movie too much & see many times, because it has a proper family movie which has lots of comedy, drama, love and friendship.

Very beautiful and wonderful act by #RaniMukerji ,@realpreityzinta & @BeingSalmanKhan bhai. pic.twitter.com/CXlidP2tJt — **Rahul Yadav** (@RowdyRahul20) March 9, 2020

#19YearsOfChoriChoriChupkeChupke Listening and doing my work at the same time. I love Raj Malhotra. Watching this in 2001 and I couldn't eat right. Does this Raj exist in real life? Yes. He's @BeingsalmanKhan! Love this movie.

Raj+Priya+Madhu= https://t.co/0DXzuJwE67 — RomiSalmanKhanKiJaan (@RomiSKkiJaan) March 9, 2020

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was directed Abbas-Mustan and was one of the highest-grossing films in 2001. As per reports, the film had also generated controversy for being one of the first few films in Bollywood to handle the issue of surrogacy and artificial insemination. Are you a fan of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke? Let us know in the comments below.

