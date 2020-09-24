Fans oscillate between Shahid Kapoor & Misha as Mira Rajput drops a pretty pic and asks 'guess who clicked' it

Mira Rajput has been on a spree of sharing gorgeous photos since yesterday and once again, she dropped a stunning click on Instagram. However, this time, she asked fans who was the cameraman. Netizens seem confused between Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha.

's wife Mira Rajput has been on a spree of sharing gorgeous photos since last evening and once again, she began her Thursday morning with a gorgeous photo. However, this time, she put forth a challenge for fans as she asked them who clicked the photo and well, netizens seemed to be oscillating between Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha. Often, Mira shares cute photos of herself that her daughter Misha had clicked.

However, on Thursday, Mira shared a photo in which she is seen sporting a vibrant dress with her hair left loose. While she did ask fans to guess who clicked the photo in her caption, the star wife also dropped a major hint with a little girl emoticon. Yet, some of the fans seemed to be confused between Kabir Singh star and his daughter Misha Kapoor. In the photo, Mira can be seen perched on a sofa as she posed with her gorgeous smile.

She captioned the photo as, "Guess who clicked this." While some fan comments said 'Shahid Kapoor,' others saw the hint in her caption of the girl emoticon and rooted for their daughter Misha.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photo and fan comments:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shahid had returned to Mumbai to spend time with his family. Recently, both Shahid and Mira have been sharing photos while spending time together at home. A monochrome selfie that Mira had shared a few weeks back left netizens in complete awe of the star couple. They even celebrated son Zain's birthday this month at home and Mira had shared glimpses of the decor of the get together on her social media handle.

Also Read|Mira Rajput beats the mid week blues as she oozes ‘vintage’ vibes in a vibrant dress in her latest PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×