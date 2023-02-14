Fans photoshop Katrina Kaif into Vicky Kaushal's pic at Sidharth-Kiara reception and the results are amazing

Katrina Kaif , the popular Bollywood star gave the recently held wedding reception of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani a miss, to the much disappointment of her fans and netizens. The Tiger 3 actress didn't attend the Shershaah couple's reception which was held in Mumbai on Sunday, due to her busy schedule. However, Katrina's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal attended Sidharth and Kiara's reception in style, and the pictures went viral on the internet. Now, the 'VicKat' fans have compensated for their favourite star's missing with an innovative idea.

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif's loyal fans decided to add their favourite actress to her husband Vicky Kaushal's pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception, by using photoshop. The fans added a beautiful throwback picture of the Phone Bhooth actress, in which she is seen in an embroidered white kaftan dress, has been added to the Govinda Naam Mera star's single pictures which were clicked at the entrance of Sidharth and Kiara's reception venue. The exceptionally effective editing even led many social media users to believe that the picture is indeed real.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's photoshopped picture below: