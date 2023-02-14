Fans photoshop Katrina Kaif into Vicky Kaushal's pic at Sidharth-Kiara reception and the results are amazing
Katrina Kaif had given Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding reception, while her hubby Vicky Kaushal attended. However, fans photoshopped Katrina into Vicky's pic from the event.
Katrina Kaif, the popular Bollywood star gave the recently held wedding reception of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani a miss, to the much disappointment of her fans and netizens. The Tiger 3 actress didn't attend the Shershaah couple's reception which was held in Mumbai on Sunday, due to her busy schedule. However, Katrina's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal attended Sidharth and Kiara's reception in style, and the pictures went viral on the internet. Now, the 'VicKat' fans have compensated for their favourite star's missing with an innovative idea.
Fans photoshop Katrina Kaif into Vicky Kaushal's pic at Sidharth-Kiara's reception
Interestingly, Katrina Kaif's loyal fans decided to add their favourite actress to her husband Vicky Kaushal's pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception, by using photoshop. The fans added a beautiful throwback picture of the Phone Bhooth actress, in which she is seen in an embroidered white kaftan dress, has been added to the Govinda Naam Mera star's single pictures which were clicked at the entrance of Sidharth and Kiara's reception venue. The exceptionally effective editing even led many social media users to believe that the picture is indeed real.
Check out Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's photoshopped picture below:
When Vicky and Katrina wished Kiara and Sidharth
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who share a great friendship with both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, took to their official Instagram handles and wished the newlyweds with short yet sweet notes. "Congratulations... All the love to you both," wrote Katrina, who shared the wedding picture of her Baar Baar Dekho co-star and his bride on her Insta story. Vicky, on the other hand, wished his Govinda Naam Mera co-star Kiara by sharing their dreamy wedding picture along with a sweet note, that reads: "Congratulations Sid and Kiar!!! Rab dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss." The Shershaah couple later thanked Vicky and Katrina by sharing their Instagram stories on their respective handles, with lovely messages.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Kiara Advani dances to her song Burj Khalifa with Sidharth Malhotra and family; Ranveer Singh joins
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more